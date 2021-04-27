Private Florida school won’t employ vaccinated teachers

MIAMI, Fla. (NBC) – A private school in Florida is telling its teachers not to get vaccinated and won’t employ anyone who has already received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Centner Academy, located in Miami, announced their vaccine policy to parents in a letter, citing concerns about the safety of the injections.
Current faculty and staff are being encouraged to hold off on getting the shots until further research is available. If they still wish to be vaccinated, they are asked to wait until the end of the school year.
CEO and co-founder Leila Centner, said the policy was made “out of an abundance of caution” and referred to recent reports about women having reproductive issues after being in close proximity with someone who has been vaccinated.
Top medical experts have debunked that claim.
The Centner Academy is a pre-school through 12th grade school with an enrollment of over 300 hundred students.