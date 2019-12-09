Pro-life/pro-choice activists gather for moderated workshop

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A workshop that was held this weekend looked to bridge the gap between sides on one of the most controversial subjects in modern society- abortion.
Around 30 people met at the River Valley Community Church on Saturday to voice their beliefs. The event was put on by the non-profit “Better Angels.” Organizers said it’s the first time the particular workshop had been held in the area.
“It’s passionate, never argumentative,” said Lisa Mcleese Kelly, pro-life. “Better-Angels structures this in a way where it’s very clear what’s expected and what’s not going to be tolerated.”
The workshop offered a safe place for people to talk and listen on both sides of the political divide.
“Some things that we both agreed were that extremists on both sides are unwelcomed, especially for those of us who are on the pro-life side,” said Kelly. “When we see the people standing on the corners and standing in front of an event with hurtful signs, that’s not who we are.”
“I’m coming away from it with a real sense of gratitude for the sincerity and effort that everyone put in,” said Steve Radcliffe, pro-choice.
Organizers said the group participated in a number of group activities all while respecting and listening to one another.
“We would like to see less abortions on both sides,” said Kelly.
“Better Angels” is a nationwide bipartisan citizen’s movement to unify America by creating opportunities for meaningful discussions.
Organizers said they’re working to put together another workshop for people to join in on the discussion. You can find out more information about the non-profit by visiting better-angels.org or by emailing Steve Radcliffe at [email protected]
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]