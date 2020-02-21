Pro-reform Iranian lawmakers barred from re-election

TEHRAN, Iran (NBC) – Iranians took to the polls Friday to vote for a new parliament as sanctions weigh on the economy and U.S. pressure isolates the country diplomatically.
More than 7,000 potential candidates were disqualified. Most of them are reformist and moderates. Among the disqualified were 90 sitting members of parliament who had wanted to run for re-election.
One of the pro-reform lawmakers barred from defending his seat in the election said the incoming parliament will not be truly representative of the people. He still urged people to vote.
The election comes amid growing economic hardship for many in the country. U.S. sanctions have made it difficult for Iran to sell its oil abroad, leading the economy into recession.
Meanwhile, prices of basic goods in Iran have skyrocketed with inflation and unemployment on the rise. The local currency has plummeted since President Trump withdrew from Iran’s nuclear agreement with world powers.
Initial election results are expected to be announced Saturday. Presidential elections are expected to take place in 2021.