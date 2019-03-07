“Probable” wolf attacks leave 23 sheep dead in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon wolves may have made it into to Curry County.
Most recent wolf depredations in southwestern Oregon have occurred in Jackson and Klamath Counties. The livestock kills were typically believed to be associated with the Rogue Pack.
Now, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the possibility that 23 sheep were killed by wolves in the White Mountain area of Curry County.
In total, 23 sheep were found dead between February 23 and March 4.
Some of the carcasses were examined by wildlife specialists, who determined the depredations were consistent with wolf attacks. However, there wasn’t enough evidence to rule out domestic dog attacks. Therefore, the kills were deemed “probable” wolf depredations.
The determination could be changed if more evidence surfaces.