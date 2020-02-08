Program requires law enforcement to collect data for traffic and pedestrian stops

MEDFORD, Ore. — An Oregon law aimed at increasing transparency between law enforcement and the public is taking effect across the state.
It’s called the “S.T.O.P. Program.”
By 2021, all law enforcement agencies must collect data during officer-initiated traffic or pedestrian stops. Then, send the data off to the Criminal Justice Commission in Salem to be analyzed.
Medford Police Chief Scott Clauson says he’s proud to say their results show no particular race was targeted during officer-initiated traffic or pedestrian stops.
After an officer makes one of those stops, Chief Clauson says they add notes about the subject’s race, gender if they know it, and the reason for the stop to an application on their phone.
“There’s this national narrative that there’s racial profiling occurring among officers and from a law enforcement perspective and as a chief that is a difficult position to defend,” said Chief Scott Clauson, Medford Police Dept. “It’s not something where we go okay we’re fine, so I’m giving up on the conversation. We still want to build partnerships and work with our minority population.”
Chief Clauson says the data is sent to Salem where analysts take into account many factors, such as areas with colleges and universities with a more diverse population or the traffic flow patterns of some races going into different industries.
Although Chief Clauson says he’s happy with the agency’s results, he says it’s still essential they continue to maintain positive partnerships with minorities in the community.
For 20 years, he says MPD has been working with a cultural outreach coordinator.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.