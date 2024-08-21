Progress continues on Diamond, Homestead complexes and Middle Fork Fire

DOUGLAS & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. – Progress continues on the Diamond and Homestead complexes and the Middle Fork Fire is seeing minimal growth.

More fires within the Diamond Complex are now fully contained.

According to the Wednesday morning update, 23 of the 29 lightning-caused fires are now 100% contained.

The complex burning on the Umpqua National Forest is still just under 11,000 acres with 38% containment overall.

Also in Douglas County, not much change for the Homestead Complex burning northeast of Glide.

The complex saw some minor growth but is still holding at around 5,800 acres with 35% containment.

Tuesday’s fire activity on the Homestead Complex was limited to smoldering and creeping with slow rates of spread.

A temporary flight restriction is still in place above the area where the complex is burning.

Meanwhile the Middle Fork Fire burning in the northwest corner of Crater Lake National Park saw minimal growth in size and is still just over 5,200 acres.

There has been minimal smoke or fire activity lately as the fire continues to creep at a slow rate of spread.

The North Entrance Road is closed indefinitely but the park is still open.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.