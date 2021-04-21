Progress made fighting 200-acre fire in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Fire crews in Douglas County made good progress overnight on a 200-acre fire about four miles north of Tiller.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association said firefighters responded to the Marshall’s Place Fire just after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Nine engine crews, three water tenders, two bulldozers, and three 20-person hand crews worked on suppression effort overnight.
Favorable weather conditions helped them make good progress toward containing the fire
DFPA said 110 firefighters are assigned to the Marshall’s Place Fire Wednesday.
Containment lines have been successfully made around the fire.