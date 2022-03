MEDFORD, Ore. – A well-known local business that burned down in the Almeda Fire is rising from the ashes.

D&S Harley-Davidson lost its headquarters in the September 2020 fire.

It’s since opened up a temporary location while it rebuilt on Highway 99.

The company said it plans to open the week before Memorial Day, around May 23.

While the business will be up and running at that time, a grand re-opening event will be held on June 11.