Progress made on Golden Fire as assessment reveals 86 structures lost

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Golden Fire’s size hasn’t grown in days now.

As conditions improve, we’re learning about the extent of what structures were damaged in the fire.

Tyree: “We’re no stranger to helping with these type of fires or this type of disasters,” Bonanza Mayor Betty Tyree. “But we’re glad to be here to help.”

Tyree said her town has become the epicenter of help for the Golden Fire in Klamath County.

Located 11 miles south of the fire, it’s the closest town people can evacuate to.

“The first night we had camped around city hall and right across from the school,” Tyree said. “And everywhere they could kind of find a place because it happened at night.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire remains at just over 2,000 acres and containment sits at 9%.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office has released their initial assessment of the structure lost.

It says 43 homes and 43 outbuildings were destroyed in the fire.

As the Oregon department of forestry explains, some of the structures lost aren’t your typical homes.

“We knew all along that from when we were mobilized that there were structures lost,” ODF spokesperson Marcus Kauffman said. “A residence in this incidence is a heating source, a bed and a cooking device. So that is the definition, which is different than what most folks think as a single family home. But it’s indicator that there’s a lot of people that are in this area and impacted by this fire even if they don’t have a standard home.”

Some residents are now returning home, in areas that level 3 evacuations were downgraded, but 317 structures remain threatened.

ODF said the fire has not grown in size since Saturday.

The fire is now 100% lined, allowing for crews to begin mop up in some areas of the fire.

Despite major progress, they said the fire still has the potential for active fire behavior, with moderate winds and high temperatures expected.

“It still has potential but the fact it hasn’t moved is a combination of the good work the crews have done and the wind, which drove it in the first place, isn’t here now,” Kauffman said.

ODF said the fire is no longer putting out a lot of smoke.

However, if the fire does jump a containment line, air tankers from Lakeview or Klamath Falls are on stand-by.

Tonight, residents can attend a community meeting held at Bonanza School, starting at 7 p.m..

