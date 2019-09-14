Project 22, raising awareness about veteran suicide

MEDFORD, Ore. — Hosted by Rogue Chapter of the Non-Commissioned Officers Association (NCOA), a group of veterans from around southern Oregon gathered in Medford Saturday to put a spotlight on the number of veterans who die each day by suicide.
Dozens gathered at Veterans Memorial Park to talk about Project 22, a project that brings awareness to veteran suicide.
The VA estimates 22 veterans die by suicide each day, that’s more than 8,000 a year.
“It’s a problem that we cannot ignore,” Terry Haines, Chairman of Rogue Chapter #1260 NCOA, said. “It is everywhere. There is no community, no state, no region, no country that is exempt from this issue.”
Haines said in the last six months, four veterans in southern Oregon took their life.
Project 22’s goal is to have 22 people donate $22 in support to end veteran suicide. You can donate online or mail a check to the address below.
Rogue Chapter #1260 NCOA
PO Box 5597
Central Point, OR 97502 USA
The third annual Rogue Valley VeteRUN Fun Run 5k will take place on October 12th.The money raised will support local veterans to gain access to resources and mental health services. For more information on the VeteRun, click here.
Veterans who are struggling can call the veterans crisis line at 1-800-273-8255. Family members can call the same number.
