Prom dress giveaway this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local organization is giving out hundreds of free prom dresses this weekend to local high school students.
The organization, Mac’s Prom Experience, will give out 600 dresses along with shoes and other accessories this weekend.
“We want everyone to feel totally free to come in with their student ID and pick whatever dress fits and feels good and leave with it at no cost,” organizer Michelle Carter said.
Only one dress is allowed per person.
People are welcome to visit and pick up items at The Village at Medford Center on 711 Medford Center. The dresses will be displayed right next to the restaurant Delish. It’s open from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Saturday and Sunday.
