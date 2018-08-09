Proposed affordable housing complex receives state funds

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A proposed housing project in Central Point was awarded funding from the State of Oregon.
Oregon Housing and Community Services announced funding for the development and preservation of numerous affordable homes. The latest round of awards included a proposed 50-unit complex in Central Point, dubbed “Creekside Apartments.”
According to a site plan, the new-construction complex will consist of eight townhouse-style units, flat apartments, a community building and a children’s play structure. The planned location at 200 South Haskell Street was decided upon because of it close proximity to schools, employment centers, grocers and public transportation.
OHCS said the affordable housing project will feature eight units dedicated to “permanent supportive housing dedicated to homeless veterans…” An additional eight units will be set aside as “Family Strengthening Units” subsidized through project-based vouchers designed to serve both families and veterans from extremely low income to zero income.
