Proposed I.D. ordinance causes concerns in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Do city police have a right to your identity? Some are asking that questioning as Ashland city council considers an ordinance that would allow police to charge a person with a crime if they didn’t provide their name and date of birth when confronted for a violation.
According to the draft ordinance 3176, the person would only be charged and could face jail time if the police officer has to quote probable cause to believe the person has committed a violation or is trying to cite the person for the violation.
“There’s nothing to say they have to give them their name right now, and a lot of people are taking that route and saying sorry you can’t fight me and I don’t have to give you my name,” assistant city attorney, Katrina Brown said.
City councilor Julie Akins feels it’s excessive. Akins provided NBC5 with a letter sent into city council from a church group in which they write in part: “the proposed ordinance would encourage profiling on the basis of race or ethnic background and economic status by making it easier to arrest persons who cannot, will not, or are afraid to, provide their identity to an officer.”
We have reached out to Ashland PD and city council for comment, and haven’t heard back.
