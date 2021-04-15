Prosecution, defense rest in Derek Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC) – The murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has wrapped until Monday morning when attorneys are set to deliver their closing arguments.
After Chauvin told Judge Peter Cahill that he would not testify, the jury was brought back to hear rebuttal testimony from pulmonologist Dr. Martin Tobin.
The state sought to debunk testimony from defense expert witness Dr. David Fowler that George Floyd had high levels of carbon monoxide in his blood that contributed to his death.
Court is scheduled to reconvene at 9:00 CDT Monday morning for closing arguments and jury instructions.