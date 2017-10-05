Prosecutors: Alleged murderers conspired to kill another

Update (10-05-2017): Prosecutors are providing new revelations in a bizarre murder case in Medford.
According to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, the 15-year-old daughter of murder victim Aaron Friar was formally indicted along with her alleged co-conspirators, 19-year-old Gavin Curtis MacFarlane and 22-year-old Russell Pierce Jones II.
In the indictment announcement, the D.A.’s office said in addition to conspiring to murder Mr. Friar, the trio also planned to kill Jones’ father in what would have been a second act of patricide.
On Thursday, Jackson County grand jury heard from six witnesses for approximately 60 minutes before returning with their decision. The three suspects will be held without bail on charges of felony murder, murder, two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence. MacFarlane received an additional charge of rape in the third degree.
(Original story): Medford, Ore. – Police say a Medford dad was killed following an apparent dispute about a relationship between his minor daughter and a 19-year-old man.
On October 2 at 6:42 a.m. officers with the Medford Police Department conducted a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of Benson Street. There was evidence of a disturbance, but nobody was found at the home and the resident’s vehicle was missing, MPD said.
The vehicle was eventually found abandoned in the 100 block of Mariposa Terrace at 9:52 a.m.
An hour later, three people believed to be involved in the case were found walking on Barnett Road near Black Oak Drive. They were detained by police.
The investigation then led police to the 9100 block of East Antelope Road. At that location detectives found a man’s body appeared to have been dumped over a dirt embankment. The body was later identified as that of 50-year-old Aaron Friar, the resident of the home on Benson Street.
On October 3, police released further details about their investigation, including the names of the victim.
Police said they believe 19-year-old Gavin Curtis MacFarlane, 22-year-old Russell Pierce Jones II, and Friar’s 15-year-old daughter conspired to kill the girl’s father, Aaron Friar. The trio allegedly assaulted and killed Friar with a weapon while he was sleeping and stole his vehicle, using it to transport his body to where it was found dumped along the side of a rural road. Police said Aaron Friar died as a result of blunt trauma to the head
An investigation indicates MacFarlane was involved in a sexual relationship with Friar’s 15-year-old daughter, a situation that detectives believed caused “tension” between her and her father, police said.
Neighbors who live down the street from the Friars said Aaron was a very kind father to his three daughters. “Just to know that we’re not gonna see him anymore or anything like walking down the street with his daughters is really sad because like his daughters are really young and the oldest I think is like… she goes to my school,” Sol and Kimberly said.
Gavin MacFarlane was lodged at the Jackson County Jail on charges of murder, robbery, tampering with evidence and third degree rape. Russell Jones was arrested for murder, robbery and tampering with evidence.
Friar’s 15-year-old daughter was lodged at the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of murder, robbery and tampering with evidence. While the identity of the girl was released by police, NBC5 News will not identify her until/if she is formally charged as an adult.