Prosecutors: no charges for woman shot motorist in Washington State

TACOMA, Wash. – A woman who shot and killed a man during an apparent road rage incident will not face any charges.
The Pierce County District Attorney’s Office said on February 8, Aubrey Bowlin was riding her motorcycle on Interstate 5. At some point, she encountered a vehicle driven by Bruce Jones. Witnesses said Jones was upset with the way Bowlin was operating her motorcycle.
According to prosecutors, Jones was able to box Bowlin into a location she could ride away from. Jones got out of his vehicle and aggressively approached the woman on the shoulder of the highway.
Jones then started to fight with Bowlin, according to the D.A.’s office. Bowlin was able to head-but Jones before he slammed her head into a barrier and took her to the ground. When Jones tried to get on top of Bowlin, she shot him once in the chest.
On March 16, the D.A.’s office announced Bowlin, who claimed self-defense, will not face any charges.
“This is another reminder to everyone to keep a cool head on our roads,” said Prosecutor Mark Lindquist. “Nothing good is going to come from physically confronting another driver.”