Prospect man charged with blowing up home finally on trial

MEDFORD, Ore. — The trial of a Prospect man, accused of blowing up his house nearly three years ago, finally started Tuesday.

Oregon State Police said the explosion came from inside the house or garage.

Prosecutors say Mcnall set fire to his house intentionally and had financial reasons for doing so.

The defense argues that losing belongings hurt Mcnall, and said there isn’t enough evidence to prove the explosion was his doing.

In addition to arson, Mcnall’s charged with attempted aggravated theft in the first degree.

That’s the theft of more than $10,000 of another person’s money.

The trial is expected to last 4 days.

