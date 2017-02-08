Prospect man indicted on arson charges

Medford, Ore. — A Prospect man was indicted on arson charges, nearly a year after his home exploded.
A Jackson County grand jury indicted Michael McNall late last month.
His large home on the 2000 block of Flounce Rock Road exploded in April of last year.
Oregon State Police wouldn’t provide many details during the initial investigation but did say the explosion came from inside the house.
In addition to arson, McNall’s charged with first degree aggravated theft, that’s the theft of more than $10,000 of another person’s money. That allegedly occurred on the same day of the explosion.
McNall is due in court later this week. NBC5 News will be there.