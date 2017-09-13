Prosthetic leg stolen from Medford man

Medford, Ore. — The prosthetic leg of a Medford man was stolen Monday afternoon.
Richard William Haris Jr. says he was taking a nap in the grass and it was gone when he woke up.
He says he takes it off when he sleeps to relieve the pain.
Thankfully, Haris says his friends and family have helped him get around ever since.
“Without them I have nothing. Ya know I have God, but I need my friends and my family,” Haris said.
Haris says he needed the prosthetic leg after losing his own in a car accident 20 years ago.
He says a new one is very expensive and nearly $40,000 dollars.
In the meantime, Haris has filed a police report and is currently borrowing a friend’s walker.