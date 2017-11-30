Protecting your home from a Christmas tree fire

Medford, Ore. — Do you have a fresh Christmas tree this year? If your answer is yes – local fire departments want to make sure you take steps to keep your home safe.
Fire District 3 said it has seen the number of home tree fires go down within the past couple years — through education and technological advances. But when a tree fire does happen, it can quickly take over.
“If your tree does get dry it can be extremely flammable, very flammable – like ignite within a matter of seconds,” said Ashley Blakely, Fire District 3.
Fire District 3 has some tips to protect your home from a tree fire:
- Cut your tree’s base at a 45-degree angle.
- Keep your tree away from any sources of heat, such as space heaters.
- Check to make sure your tree stand has water everyday.
- Clean up after your tree – get rid of any dry pines, and when the whole tree dries, dispose of it.
- Avoid leaving tree lights on when no one is home, and only use lighting from a nationally recognized laboratory.