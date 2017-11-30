Home
Protecting your home from a Christmas tree fire

Medford, Ore. — Do you have a fresh Christmas tree this year? If your answer is yes – local fire departments want to make sure you take steps to keep your home safe.

Fire District 3 said it has seen the number of home tree fires go down within the past couple years — through education and technological advances. But when a tree fire does happen, it can quickly take over.

“If your tree does get dry it can be extremely flammable, very flammable – like ignite within a matter of seconds,” said Ashley Blakely, Fire District 3.

Fire District 3 has some tips to protect your home from a tree fire:

  • Cut your tree’s base at a 45-degree angle.
  • Keep your tree away from any sources of heat, such as space heaters.
  • Check to make sure your tree stand has water everyday.
  • Clean up after your tree – get rid of any dry pines, and when the whole tree dries, dispose of it.
  • Avoid leaving tree lights on when no one is home, and only use lighting from a nationally recognized laboratory.
Nikki Torres

NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

