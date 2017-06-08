Protecting the bee population in southern Oregon

Phoenix, Ore. — Fewer bees means big problems for the area. Saturday there will be a pollinator count in Phoenix to better understand the current bee population and the diversity among the bees.
One local expert says this count affects everyone.
“Anybody that likes to eat food,” beekeeper Sharon Schmidt says, “so our kids are going to want to have food in the coming generations and so we should do as much as we can to protect the bees.”
Anyone is welcome to come help catch them on Saturday. The event is from 10-1 at the Phoenix Grange, and will take place rain or shine.
If you can't make it to the count some of the ways you can protect the bees are by planting blue flowers and hand picking weeds rather than spraying them with pesticides.