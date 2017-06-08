Home
Protecting the bee population in southern Oregon

Protecting the bee population in southern Oregon

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

Phoenix, Ore. — Fewer bees means big problems for the area. Saturday there will be a pollinator count in Phoenix to better understand the current bee population and the diversity among the bees.

One local expert says this count affects everyone.

“Anybody that likes to eat food,” beekeeper Sharon Schmidt says, “so our kids are going to want to have food in the coming generations and so we should do as much as we can to protect the bees.”

Anyone is welcome to come help catch them on Saturday. The event is from 10-1 at the Phoenix Grange, and will take place rain or shine.

If you can’t make it to the count some of the ways you can protect the bees are by planting blue flowers and hand picking weeds rather than spraying them with pesticides. Click HERE for more information.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics