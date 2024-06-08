Protest hopes to stop BLM logging on public land

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Activist in Oregon are putting their bodies on the line again to protect trees between Rogue River and Gold Hill.

Recently, this same group successfully held a different protest at the Poor Windy Timber Sale, preserving a swath of old growth trees after close to a month.

They say the BLM’s recent logging projects are targeting some of the last remaining stands of old, carbon rich trees left in the state.

From a 4 foot by 8 foot platform, about a hundred feet in the air, organizers hope to preserve the natural space that so many in our community love and enjoy.

“There’s so much community support and people are bringing me meals and wanting to get educated,” says Aidan Wilson, one local organizer.

A lot of people aren’t even aware of how much beautiful old growth forests there is in this area until they come out and see it for themselves.

Organizers say they plan to continue doing these tree-sits until the BLM changes its practices.

