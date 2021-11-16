Protesters gather as jury deliberates in Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial

KENOSHA, Wisc. (NBC) – Inside a Kenosha, Wisconsin courthouse, jurors Tuesday morning began deliberating the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Outside the courthouse, protesters calling for a conviction, along with those hoping for acquittal, are raising signs and their voices.

Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two, during violent protests in Kenosha after a police-involved shooting in 2020. He is charged with homicide, but Rittenhouse insists he acted in self-defense.

“We know that Rittenhouse did not come here with a fully loaded possessed AR-15 to protect some used cars,” said Jay Becker, a protester from Chicago.

Protestor Lemar Whitfield said, “Everyone is here to bring awareness to everything that is wrong, you know? If a Black man had traveled with the same intentions like he said, to ‘help people,’ but somehow traveled with a gun and killed people you think it would be this way? Not at all. This case would already be over with they wouldn’t have to deliberate this long.”

“I’m here to support Kyle Rittenhouse and the Second Amendment, our right to defend ourselves when law enforcement or the National Guard isn’t protecting our communities,” said protester Emily Cahill. “So I know what Kyle was experiencing that night full-heartedly so I’m very passionate about being out here even though my life is at risk right now because I have an opposing sign I still feel like I need to be out here.”