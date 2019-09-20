Home
Protesters rally against climate change

Protesters rally against climate change

News Top Stories U.S. & World

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Thousands of people in Washington D.C. took part in the global protest against climate change.

Protesters in D.C. took part in the climate strike joining millions of others all over the world.

They held signs and banners and chanted anti-climate change slogans.

Friday’s protest coincides with the United Nations Climate Action Summit on Monday.

Many groups are involved in organizing the strike including school kids, trade unions, environmental groups, and others.

Organizers say are some 800 events set to take place in the U.S. alone.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »