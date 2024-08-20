Protesters removed from Congressman Bentz’s Central Point town hall

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Several protesters were removed from Congressman Cliff Bentz’s town hall at the Jackson County Expo Tuesday morning.

The group, Rogue Valley Pepper Shakers, says it disrupted the congressman’s town hall because of his support for Israel in its war with Hamas.

It says sheriff’s deputies and Medford police officers “violently detained them, and told them they were causing panic, and were being arrested for disorderly conduct.”

After the group says they were placed in police cars, they were released and told organizers of the town hall did not want to press charges.

NBC5 News reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for more information, a spokesperson says its investigating the incident.

