Protestors booted from Oregon State Capitol building

SALEM, Ore. – Two protestors who refused to leave the Oregon State Capitol building were taken into custody.
Oregon State Police said during the legislature’s third special session Monday morning, protestors were able to gain access to the capitol building, which is closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.
OSP troopers and Salem policed were able to get everyone out of the building, but two of them refused to leave and were taken into custody.
“The Oregon State Police encourage people to exercise their First Amendment rights, but it must be lawfully,” OSP said. “Please, discontinue the acts of vandalism or destruction of property. If you commit a crime you will be subject to arrest.”
KGW reports the protest was organized by Patriot Prayer, a far-right group opposed to COVID-19 mandates.
OSP didn’t release any further comment about the incident.