Protests continue across the nation

(NBC) – Thursday was another night of protest in a number of U.S. cities.
In Denver, Colorado, hundreds marched to the state capitol where they staged a peaceful protest. Inside the capitol complex, lawmakers began debate on a bill that would provide policy changes that they say would increase police accountability and transparency.
In Portland, Oregon, demonstrators gathered and marched in protest of the killing of George Floyd. Among those protesting Thursday night was Portland Trail Blazers all-star Damian Lillard.
In Los Angeles, hundreds gathered again in downtown outside city hall and in front of LAPD headquarters. At one point, the L.A. police chief came out and spoke to people in the crowd, and even dropped to one knee in a show of solidarity with the group.
Further north in Sacramento, hundreds of people held silent demonstrations after a rally and a march.
This is the seventh day in a row protests have taken place in Sacramento.
And in Seattle, hundreds attended a mostly peaceful demonstration in the downtown area. Large crowds first convened on Seattle’s capitol hill in the afternoon, and continued their rally into the evening.