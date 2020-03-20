Providence adds new measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

Providence and Asante say they’re both screening visitors and staff for coronavirus.
Right now, Providence says it’s screening for coronavirus symptoms in caregivers and visitors with a question and answer system.
But very soon, it will also be screening everyone for a fever with no-touch thermometers.
We’re told this will apply to anyone entering the hospital area.
Asante says it has no plans to use no-touch thermometers anytime soon.
