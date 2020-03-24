Providence and Asante say emergency rooms not overwhelmed, for now

MEDFORD, Ore. — Even with the spread of coronavirus across the state, local Asante and Providence hospitals say emergency rooms are not overwhelmed.
Both hospitals say patients are calling their providers first and using their website’s video chat feature.
Asante says it went from having around 12 video visits a day to over 150 with over 500 people are now calling the Asante hotline daily.
“What that really has done is it has kept people out of the emergency department, out of our urgent care, out of the doctor’s clinics and really helping to reduce the spread of coronavirus,” said Lauren Van Sickle, Asante spokesperson.
Providence says it has set up a tent where people with respiratory symptoms can enter separately.
Both hospitals have also updated their restrictions for visitors.
