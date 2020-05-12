Providence announces furloughs for healthcare staff

PORTLAND, Ore. – Providence is furloughing workers in Oregon as part of cost-cutting measures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement from Providence, they joined all Oregon hospitals in pausing non-critical surgeries and services during March and April. This reportedly led to an extremely low number of services provided by hospitals and clinics.
Providence said up until now, they’ve been able to continue paying employees, but between May 17 and June 31, some workers may be furloughed. In addition to the furloughs, Providence said they’re implementing the following actions:
- Through the end of the year, all executives from the CEO and president through the associate vice president and executive director levels are taking a pay cut between 50% and 5%.
- Identified core leaders will be taking a one-week unpaid furlough between May 17 and July 31. All medical, dental, vision and other benefits continue during the furlough. They can file for unemployment benefits.
- Caregivers who are in non-patient-facing roles will flex to volume from May 17 to July 31 according to the plan put forth by their core leader, with a department target of 70%. Caregivers with reduced hours can file for unemployment benefits or utilize their accrued PTO hours as long as their PTO bank does not reach below 40 hours. All medical, dental, vision and other benefits continue during the furlough.
- In addition, all fixed and variable departments across our ministries will be flexing to volume and taking appropriate action to ensure staffing meets actual volume.
“When we look back at the history of our founding Sisters of Providence, we know they also faced hardships over the decades,” said Lisa Vance, chief executive, Providence Oregon. “They cared for thousands of patients during the Spanish Flu pandemic and went through two world wars and the Great Depression. Today, our Mission remains at the center of all we do, guiding us as we make hard decisions. We are planning for a new normal to ensure financial stability in the months ahead. We are doing all we can to ensure the highest safety precautions are in place for all of our services as we reach out to patients to ensure they do not delay needed care.”
In the initial announcement, Providence did not specify how many workers will be furloughed or which hospitals are affected.