Providence & Asante asking for PPE donations

MEDFORD, Ore. — Asante and Providence hospitals are asking for your help to fight coronavirus.
Personal protective equipment for health care workers is running low at hospitals locally and across the country.
Both hospitals are asking for donations of medical supplies.
Providence is asking for face shields – new, medical type (not welder/grinder type masks), gloves in sealed boxes, gowns in sealed bags, masks – new and in original packaging, hand sanitizer, and medical swabs that are sealed and sterile.
Donations can be made through the Providence Community Health Foundation in Medford. Contact Providence by phone at 541-732-5193 or by email at [email protected]
Drop-offs may be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday when there is a team member from Providence available to accept them.
Asante is asking for N-95 masks both new and used, protective face shields, elastomeric masks (a type of reusable N-95 mask), general ISO masks or paper masks, disposable or reusable isolation gowns, latex free exam gloves in all sizes, disposable head covers and bonnets, eye protection glasses or goggles.
The items can be donated at one of Asante’s off-site locations in Ashland, Medford, or Grants Pass:
- Medford (Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Asante Foundation located at 229 N. Bartlett Street
- Grants Pass (Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.): The Family House located at 407 SW Ramsey Ave.
- Ashland (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.): Lithia Motors Pavilion, Southern Oregon University campus, 1465 Webster Street
Contact (541) 789-5025 or [email protected] if you can help.
