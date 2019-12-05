Providence Festival of Trees celebrates the beginning of the holidays

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Christmas wonderland is being created at the Medford Armory this weekend all for the 28th annual Providence Festival of Trees.
This year’s festival features more than 60 trees with decorations ranging from The Grinch to the popular Teddy Bear Hospital that are on display. The event also features pictures with Santa and the Holiday store and Children’s store.
Proceeds from Festival of Tree benefits the medical programs and services that Providence provides in the valley.
“We’re so grateful to the community and our sponsors that help pull this together for us every year,” said Katie Hutchinson, executive director of the Providence Community Health Foundation. “It takes a village to put this event together and we’re grateful.”
The festival opens on Thursday, December 5th with the Holiday Party. Advanced reservations are required, and the party is only open to adults 21 and over. Public viewing events for all ages beginning Friday, December 6th and runs through Sunday, December 8th.
Tickets are $5, children 2 and under are free.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]