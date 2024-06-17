Providence hospital puts up fences as nurse strike approaches

MEDFORD, Ore. – Tensions continue to rise in the story of the Oregon Nurses Association strike scheduled to begin this Tuesday.

In preparation for the strike, Providence hospital’s Medford campus has installed temporary fencing at the corner of McAndrews and Crater Lake Ave.

This is the same corner where nurses held an informational picket back in May.

Organizers say they expect between 150 and 400 ONA represented nurses and community members at the Medford campus throughout the day Tuesday.. with thousands joining them at other hospitals across the state.

“This is a distraction from the real issues. Providence wants us talking about the fence when we should be talking about the issues,” said Caroline Allison, soon-to-be striking RN.

Why don’t you want to increase our healthcare? Why don’t you want to put safe staffing protections in out contract? That’s my question. I don’t care about this fence.

Community members can visit respectournurses.com to get more information or to get involved.

