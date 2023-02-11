Providence Medford Medical Center emergency physicians unionize

MEDFORD, Ore. – 15 doctors who work in the emergency room at Providence Medford Medical Center have decided to join together to form a union.

The ONA said the union will be called the Southern Oregon Providers Association (SOPA) and will work to help improve patient care and make sure there are enough staff members to help patients.

According to the ONA, the doctors wrote a letter to the hospital’s management asking for permission to form the union, but their request was denied. So, on February 10, 2023, they went to the National Labor Relations Board to officially start the union.

Dr. Mollie Skov-Ortega, the leader of PNWHMA, said she’s happy that the doctors at Providence Medford are joining the union because it will give them a stronger voice to speak up for their patients.

Dr. David Levin, one of the doctors at Providence Medford, said that being short-staffed is making it difficult for him and his coworkers to do their best work and help patients quickly. He hopes that being part of a union will make it easier to fix these problems.