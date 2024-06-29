Providence Medford says nurses rejected federal mediation

MEDFORD, Ore. – Providence Medford says union nurses have rejected mediated bargaining sessions.

In a statement, Providence Medford says the Oregon Nurses Association is refusing federal mediation to reach a contract.

Providence says a session was available for July 10, but union leaders have refused to attend, despite earlier alleged delays to wait for mediation.

They claim the union’s contradictory actions have cost nurses thousands in wage increases that are on the table and caused uncertainty for the community.

“Especially post-strike, federal mediation is a standard and best practice,” said Kate Kitchell, Chief Nursing Officer for Providence Medford.

We know that we’ll get a deal, but using mediation will be the fastest and most effective way to get that deal done.

ONA says they remain ready to return to the bargaining table and have provided Providence two possible negotiating dates… without a federal mediator.

