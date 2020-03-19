Providence Medford updates procedures

MEDFORD, Ore. – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a Medford hospital is making some changes.
Providence Medford Medical Center recently updated its procedures regarding access and visitation as part of their coronavirus response. The hospital posted the following changes Thursday:
- Some of our entrances have been consolidated to help reduce traffic into the hospital. Signs are posted to help you find your way around campus.
- Only one person will be allowed to visit during a patient’s stay. Exceptions may be made in some cases.
- Only approved visitors are allowed into the hospital. This includes lobby and waiting areas.
- We ask families to consider phone and video chat as their primary means of communication with patients.
- Clinics in the Plaza and Pavilion buildings remain open to patients with appointments.