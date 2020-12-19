Home
Providence Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccinations

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon’s largest health care provider, Providence Medical Center vaccinated the first of its front line workers in Medford, Friday afternoon. Providence received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Rogue Valley on Thursday.

The company says it’s assessing who will get it first, based on exposure risk. Providence says it held a blessing ceremony for the vaccine clinic on the medical center campus yesterday.

The first to receive the vaccine at the caregiver vaccine clinic was Neha Garg, M.D. She said she has been working in ICU units with COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic. “I’m excited, I think this is the first time to be happy about something that came about from COVID. So its a new hope for everyone,” said Garg.

