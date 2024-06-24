Providence nurses return to work following 5 day strike

MEDFORD, Ore. – Picketing nurses are back to their regularly scheduled shifts and it’s business as usual at a Medford hospital.

The fences around Providence Medford Medical Center were taken down and hauled off Sunday morning.

According to statements from both Providence and the Oregon Nurses Association, there were no reports of any issues as nurses returned to caring for patients after five days on the picket line.

Nurses represented by the ONA staged a three day strike at six different northwest Providence locations, demanding better working conditions. Two additional days were added to the strike due to what the ONA calls an illegal lockout.

The hospital says future bargaining sessions are being scheduled and will include a federal mediator.

