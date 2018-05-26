Providence nurses vote, results expected tonight

MEDFORD, Ore.– A vote on a tentative agreement between Providence Medford Medical Center and the Oregon Nurses Association will be decided Saturday night.
Throughout the day, over 300 nurses from Medford’s Providence hospital put in their vote on whether to pass the agreement.
The agreement would allow the hospital to retain it’s nurses and provide more competitive pay to attract new ones. It would also help staff the hospital and provide better care for the patients.
While it seems like a deal is near, union leaders say it’s still important everyone weighs in.
“Certainly there was no active campaign to vote NO. But it’s important that every nurse has a say,” said Kevin Mealy, spokesman for the Oregon Nurses Association. “It’s a democratic process where nurses elect the negotiating team to work with the hospital.”
If the vote passes, the agreement takes effect immediately. All votes should be tallied by 9 p.m.
