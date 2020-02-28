Providence preparing for coronavirus outbreak

MEDFORD, Ore. — Providence says it’s closely monitoring the coronavirus situation.
That’s after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that public health and healthcare systems could soon be overcrowded.
The Oregon Health Authority says there are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Oregon. But across the country and world, the virus is spreading daily.
In Oregon, Providence says it’s set up a task force overseeing 10 teams of physicians and caregivers including infectious disease experts.
The company says its hospitals also have special isolation and negative pressure rooms to minimize the risk of exposure.
The Oregon Health Authority says the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory in Hillsboro will soon start testing for the virus. Before, states had to send lab samples off to the CDC which took a couple of days for the results to come back.
The OHA says it’s just waiting for the state lab to get the test kit, which could be sometime next month.
NBC5 News reached out to Asante to see how its hospital system is preparing for coronavirus.
We were told no one was available to comment.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.