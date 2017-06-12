Providence S. Oregon’s chief executive retires

Medford, Ore. – Providence Southern Oregon has announced their chief executive, Cindy Mayo, will retire in August.
According to Providence Medical Group, Mayo has been instrumental in growing the group and connecting with local experts in clinical programs across Oregon.
“Cindy is a true person of Providence, a leader whose passion has grown our Mission of service in southern Oregon and whose community presence is valued as a health care expert,” said Theron Park, chief executive, Oregon delivery system. “Her service to our Providence Mission exemplifies her deep commitment of caring for the poor and vulnerable. We will miss her a lot but are happy she will be spending more time with her husband and family, relaxing into retirement and choosing her own schedule.”
Mayo said she is thankful for all those who supported her in caring for the poor and vulnerable. She added, “I am confident in our team continuing the Mission of Providence for many more years.”