Providence trains for potential coronavirus outbreak

MEDFORD, Ore. — Providence caregivers are getting ready for a potential coronavirus outbreak locally.
On Wednesday, team members trained using a decontamination tent.
“It would allow us to triage those patients which means we could stage how sick they are and potentially limit the exposure of mildly sick patients moving into the hospital system,” said Dr. Jason Kuhl, Chief Medical Officer for Providence Medford Medical Center.
Dr. Kuhl says the outdoor structure is used to respond to viral infections scares like coronavirus. It includes room and supplies to care for 8 to 10 patients and can be used when the hospital runs out of space.
“We use a negative pressure system and HEPA filters so that the tent maintains the integrity of the air outside the tent,” he said.
Another ‘readiness exercise’ was held outside Portland’s Providence St. Vincent Medical Center last week. The “patient overflow tents” were a little larger and held 10 to 15 patients.
“This is the virus response that we want to make sure we’re prepared for. So, how do we isolate patients how do we contain our staff from getting exposed,” said Lana Busch, a nurse at St. Vincent Medical Center.
Busch says it’s all about prioritizing the safety of the community, staff, and patients and that comes down to being prepared.
“Coronavirus just allowed us that opportunity to say let’s get ready before it happens. Let’s make sure that our teams are ready. We want to make sure we have our staff available and healthy so if need be, our community has a place to bring patients that are sick,” she said.
Wednesday’s exercise, also providing some comfort for community members who see the spread of the virus as a real threat.
“It’s encouraging to know they’re taking action before we need it. Not after,” said Roy Fullerton, a Medford resident.
“They have to take proactive steps to save people because this going to get worse before it gets better. That’s just a fact,” said Connie Clark, a Medford resident.
We’re told Providence has a lot of personal protective equipment on-hand and have also purchased additional respirators that can be sterilized and reused, as needed.
