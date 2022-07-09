Psilocybin informational summit planned near Ashland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Supporters of Measure 109 are holding an informational summit on psilocybin outside of Ashland next week.

This comes after county commissioners decided to put psilocybin on the ballot in November.

The November vote will only apply to unincorporated areas of Jackson County.

The therapeutic use of the drug in Oregon was approved in 2020.

But counties and cities are still able to vote on whether it will be allowed locally.

A spokesperson from the Jackson County Psilocybin Services Initiative said they’re upset at the county’s decision.

Initiative Spokesperson Jyoti Ma said, “we’re very concerned that the commissioners just took this action without really having enough information. So to that end, we’re trying to organize some additional public information, education.”

The summit will be at the Buckhorn Springs Resort outside of Ashland which is owned by the Netherlands-based Synthesis Institute.

The institute hopes to hold psilocybin retreats there beginning in 2023.

The lineup for next Friday’s summit includes research scientists, representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and Tom Eckert the architect of Measure 109.