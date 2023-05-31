Psilocybin service center in process of getting permits for Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Medford Planning Commission recently approved a conditional use permit for what could be the first psilocybin service center in Medford.

Shrooms Help Service Center hopes to open at 619 Market Street in Medford.

The company doesn’t have a service center license from the OHA yet, but it will have to get one before it can be approved for a business license.

The City of Medford’s planning director said its the only service center that has applied with the City of Medford so far.

Planning Director Matt Brinkley said, “the only unique condition of approval that was applied to this particular facility is a limitation on the hours during which they can administer psilocybin.”

The Medford Planning Commission recommended the hours of operation be limited to 8 a.m. through 11:59 p.m.

Brinkley said the service center can appeal that decision, but it only has three weeks to submit its appeal.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.