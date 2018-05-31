PSU hit-and-run suspect appears in court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU/CNN) – The man accused of running down three women on a sidewalk in downtown Portland Friday made his first court appearance.
Greg Porter faces three counts of attempted murder – plus a list of other charges.
Porter looked calm, even apparently asking his court-appointed attorney a number of questions during his arraignment.
But not in court—and never in court documents—does Porter say why he allegedly drove onto a sidewalk Friday morning on the Portland State University Campus in downtown Portland, ran down three women, then took off.
According to court documents, Porter told authorities that he doesn’t know the victims who were hurt, that he’s been a transient since last May living in his car for the past year.
Friday night, Porter’s former neighbor at an apartment complex in King City said porter acted strangely when he lived here with a woman until last year. “Eight hours a day on that porch and would just sit here and stare at everybody and wouldn’t talk,” former neighbor Ralph Garza said. “They would talk to themselves, but nobody else. And as soon as the mailman came they would run in, close
the door and lock everything.”
Despite that, in court documents, Porter told authorities he has no mental health problems. Porter has no violent criminal history. His only arrests have been for drunk driving and resisting arrest in Texas more than twenty years ago.
Porter didn’t enter a plea during his Tuesday court appearance.