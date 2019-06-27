Public asked to comment about Jordan Cove LNG Project

COOS BAY, Ore. – Members of the public are being asked to submit statements regarding the Jordan Cove LNG Project and pipeline.
A proposed 229-mile natural gas pipeline, which would run from Malin to Coos Bay, has been denied by FERC in the past. But executives with Pembina, the Canadian company overseeing the pipeline, are feeling much more confident this time. The company says 82% of landowners have now signed on with the company. But the opposition says there are many more people against it.
That’s why the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is stepping in to hear from everyone so it can to learn more about the public concerns. The information will help aid the decision on whether this pipeline moves forward or not.
Over the past few days, FERC held public hearings in several southern Oregon counties about the controversial pipeline and liquefied natural gas terminal. The first of the four public scoping meetings were held this past Monday in Coos Bay with the final meeting wrapping up in Klamath Falls on Thursday.
If you missed the public meetings you can submit your opinion about the project online at https://ferconline.ferc.gov/QuickComment.aspx
For those who do not have access to the internet, FERC accepts comments submitted through the U.S. Postal Service to:
Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary; Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
888 First Street, NE; Room 1A, Washington, DC 20426.
All comments must reference the FERC docket numbers for the Jordan Cove LNG Project – CP17-494-000 and CP17-495-000.
The agency says once all the data is gathered, it will be used to help form part of an environmental impact statement on the project. No timeline was given on when that statement might be released.