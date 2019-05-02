Public comment needed for revised Emission Guidelines for Municipal Solid Waste Landfills

PORTLAND, Ore.– The Department of Environmental Quality wants to hear from you about adding new rules to Oregon Municipal Solid Waste Landfills which means landfills for household waste in Oregon cities and towns. The department hopes the new regulations will improve overall air quality. Some of the new rules would change how much gas emission landfills are allowed to produce, how landfills handle machine malfunctions, shutdowns, and startups, what type of equipment is allowed on site, and what paperwork needs to be completed for certain design requirements.
To read about all the new rules, go to this pdf and scroll down to page 26. You can submit your comments here.