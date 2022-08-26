Public flags to fly at half-staff Monday to honor fallen firefighter Logan Taylor

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown ordered that flags fly at half-staff at all public institutions in the state this coming Monday.

The order was made in remembrance of wildland firefighter Logan Taylor, who died while battling the Rum Creek Fire burning in rural Josephine County.

On August 18, he sustained fatal injuries after he was struck by a tree while working on the fire north of Galice. The 25-year-old firefighter was from Talent, Oregon.

“My heart breaks for the family, friends, and crew of Logan Taylor,” said Governor Brown. “He will be remembered for his bravery, courage, and commitment to protecting Oregonians from wildfire. Dan and I send our sincerest condolences.”

Monday is also the date of Taylor’s public memorial service in Medford. Details are available here.