Public health advisory lifted for Harris Beach

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon Health Authority lifted a public health advisory for ocean water at Harris Beach Friday.

OHA issued the advisory on August 31, after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.

Follow-up tests taken by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality showed lower bacteria levels.

OHA says contact with ocean water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk.

Officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because that water may contain increased fecal matter bacteria.

