Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept.

Public health advisory lifted for Harris Beach

Posted by Taylar Ansures September 1, 2023
Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept.

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon Health Authority lifted a public health advisory for ocean water at Harris Beach Friday.

OHA issued the advisory on August 31, after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.

Follow-up tests taken by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality showed lower bacteria levels.

OHA says contact with ocean water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk.

Officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because that water may contain increased fecal matter bacteria.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content