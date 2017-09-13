Public invited to “cannabis workshop” in Yreka

Yreka, Calif. – Yreka Police Chief Brian Bowles is inviting the public to a cannabis workshop to educate local residents about marijuana regulations.
According to the Yreka Police Department, a city ordinance currently bans cultivation, manufacturing and testing of marijuana along with recreational and medical dispensaries.
However, the Yreka City Council has hired an outside consulting group to educate them and local residents about the next steps for marijuana in the city, which could include previously banned activities.
The “Cannabis 101” workshop will take place at September 27 at 6 p.m. in the Miners Inn Convention Center on Main Street.
The public is encouraged to listen in on the presentation.